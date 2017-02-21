More Chances of Rainfall

The wide scope of this moisture is all lifting out of the Gulf towards the north with plenty of measurable rainfall across central Alabama and it’s beginning to add up now across the entire News 3 First Alert forecast area. Most of this rain has been a steady moisture plume without any thunderstorms and because of the weak dynamics associated with this system, we can expect to see less chances of any severe weather associated with wind that can become significant in any capacity. A close inspection of this rain highlights selectivity in the darker returns to be more steady and heavy with the lighter green being more on the lighter side but this still will be accumulative enough to make-up some rain deficits.

The driving force behind all this is a weak upper level disturbance drifting across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Early overnight hours it’ll begin to decrease the steady rainfall rates but will begin to kick-up light rain from the south and east. After this by Thursday and into Friday morning we will be socked in with clouds and eventually this will all be kicked out in time for the weekend for sunny and still mild but cooler readings from early this week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast