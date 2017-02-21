Man falls 40 feet down chimney while practicing Parkour

DENVER, Co (CBS4) – A man who fell 40 feet down the chimney of a Denver loft building remained behind bars on Friday, charged with trespassing.

Dustin Hinkle, 26, says he and a couple of friends were making a Parkour video on the roof of the Denver City Lofts near 17th and Champa when something went wrong.

“I didn’t even believe in God before this,” Hinkle says. “That’s a real mind-opener right there. I fell forty feet, and I’m alive.”

Hinkle says he was running, climbing, and jumping on top of the building when he dropped down onto a chimney cover that fell through.

“We were just trying to have some fun, and I jumped off, hung off the edge and my feet were only two feet above the other one, and I dropped down, and I fell through the top of it,” Hinkle explains.

After plummeting forty feet, officials said that a cable caught his fall. Hinkle says he was stuck inside the chimney for almost two hours.

“I felt like I was going to die honestly,” Hinkle says.

Firefighters entered a vacant apartment unit and tore through brick to get him out.

It was a technical rescue that had to be done very carefully.

“When we start breaching walls and breaking through brick, it’s not instantaneous,” explains C.J. Haberkorn, Assistant Fire Chief with the Denver Fire Department. “Because number one, we have to account for the patient on the other side. We just can’t be putting sawblades and sledgehammers through it. It’s got to be a very deliberate coordinated effort.”

After a visit to the hospital, Hinkle was booked into jail and charged with trespassing.

His friends 23-year-old Jayce Anderson and 20-year-old Mary Jo McHugh were also charged with trespassing and with interference of a police officer for allegedly running from police.

Hinkle says he does not think he will be jumping on buildings again any time soon.

“Honestly no, not after this,” he says.

Firefighters say the chimney Hinkle fell into was an old incineration chimney.

Hinkle says he was grateful to the rescue crews who saved him, especially since he and his fiance are expecting a baby.