Lee County Courthouse Auburn office reopens after car crashed through building

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County Courthouse Auburn office has reopened and resumed normal business operating hours, according to a release.

As News 3 has reported, the satellite office was closed after a car crashed into the building back on February 9, 2017.

The courthouse did provide a statement it reads:

“Special appreciation goes to the Lee County Building Maintenance staff for their hard work in cleaning up the building and assisting in timely repairs,” said Roger Rendleman, County Administrator. “I would like to especially thank Precision Glass for getting the storefront frames put in place and finding replacement doors much sooner than expected otherwise the building would have remained closed for a much longer period of time. Plywood will remain in the windows until the replacement glass comes in which should be another two-to-three weeks.”

The Lee County Courthouse Auburn satellite office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday except for county holidays.