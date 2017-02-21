Gucci purse worth more than $24k stolen from downtown Charleston store

WBCD Staff
gucci-purse-stolen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) — Charleston Police are on the search for the suspect in the theft of a purse from the Gucci store in downtown Charleston.

Authorities say the incident took place Friday, February 17.img_0009

We’re told a man entered the store, took the purse from the shelf, and left without paying. Store employees noticed the purse was missing about two hours later.

The purse is yellow with a bamboo handle and made from crocodile skin.

It is worth more than $24,000.

If you have any information, contact 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

