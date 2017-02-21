Georgia DNR calling on the state to hunt coyotes

ATLANTA — The state is asking for hunters to help keep coyote numbers in check.

As part of a new program the state will pay for your hunting license if you are able to hunt coyotes.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is heading up this effort.

They say, all counties in the state of Georgia including, Muscogee County are welcome to participate.

The challenge will run from March until August.

DNR reps say each coyote killed, up to five a month per hunter or trapper will earn an entry into a monthly drawing for a lifetime license.

Grif Morpeth says he sees too many coyotes and they’re becoming a nuisance.

“The coyotes are over-populated. They haven’t been around here for years and they’ve moved in, they’ve run out other animals like Bob Whites we used to have…they’ve run those out. They get in people’s trash, they’ve become a nuisance and they’re not healthy so they need to be thinned out. I think it’s a great idea.” says Morpeth.

Representatives say participants must be present during the submission of a coyote.