Debate over religious freedom returns to Georgia legislature

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 25, 2015 file photo, shows a window sticker displayed on a downtown Indianapolis business, noting their objections to the Religious Freedom bill passed by the Indiana legislature. The threats to boycott Indiana have faded since the national uproar over passage of the states religious objections law three months ago, but as the law takes effect July 1 it continues to trouble tourism efforts and is a looming presence over the states politics. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - This March 25, 2015 file photo, shows a window sticker displayed on a downtown Indianapolis business, noting their objections to the Religious Freedom bill passed by the Indiana legislature. The threats to boycott Indiana have faded since the national uproar over passage of the states religious objections law three months ago, but as the law takes effect July 1 it continues to trouble tourism efforts and is a looming presence over the states politics. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have again proposed legislation they argue will protect people acting on religious beliefs, undaunted by Gov. Nathan Deal’s veto of a proposal last year.

Sen. Marty Harbin, a Republican from Tyrone, has 18 co-sponsors in the chamber.

The proposal’s odds of becoming law aren’t yet clear. Republicans have tried since 2014 to pass bills granting various types of legal protection to religious people, with backing from conservative faith organizations.

The bill filed Tuesday quickly revived heated opposition from the state’s business community worried it will harm Georgia’s reputation and advocates who fear it will excuse discrimination against LGBT people.

Those groups also are pointing to Deal’s forceful veto of the 2016 legislation. The Republican said then that the U.S. Constitution is the best protection of religious faith.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s