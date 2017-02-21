Debate over religious freedom returns to Georgia legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans have again proposed legislation they argue will protect people acting on religious beliefs, undaunted by Gov. Nathan Deal’s veto of a proposal last year.

Sen. Marty Harbin, a Republican from Tyrone, has 18 co-sponsors in the chamber.

The proposal’s odds of becoming law aren’t yet clear. Republicans have tried since 2014 to pass bills granting various types of legal protection to religious people, with backing from conservative faith organizations.

The bill filed Tuesday quickly revived heated opposition from the state’s business community worried it will harm Georgia’s reputation and advocates who fear it will excuse discrimination against LGBT people.

Those groups also are pointing to Deal’s forceful veto of the 2016 legislation. The Republican said then that the U.S. Constitution is the best protection of religious faith.