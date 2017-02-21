Columbus police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Jocyln Davis was last seen Sunday, February 5 in the area of 6th Avenue and 20th Street.

Davis is known to hangout in the Chase Apartments and in the downtown area.

Davis is described as:

5’9″ in height

Approximately 150 lbs

Green eyes

Brown hair

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jocyln Davis you are asked to contact police at 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.