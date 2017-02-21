Columbus police searching for missing teen

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Columbus Police Department
Courtesy: Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Jocyln Davis was last seen Sunday, February 5 in the area of 6th Avenue and 20th Street.

Davis is known to hangout in the Chase Apartments and in the downtown area.

Davis is described as:

  • 5’9″ in height
  • Approximately 150 lbs
  • Green eyes
  • Brown hair

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jocyln Davis you are asked to contact police at 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

