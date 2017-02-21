Central girls basketball beats Auburn, moves on to 7A Final Four

MONTGOMERY, Al – The Central girls basketball team is heading to the AHSAA 7A Final Four for the first time since 2012, after beating Auburn 39-34 in the regional finals at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

The Lady Red Devils were led by regional tournament MVP Tiyah Johnson who finished with 17 points in the win.

Central will play Hoover at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday March, 2 in Birmingham, Alabama at the BJCC Arena for a spot in the state championship.

Head coach Carolyn Wright’s team led 22-16 at the half and never let the Lady Tigers get closer than within three points of the lead. Central improves to 26-4 on the season. Auburn finishes the season 22-9.

You can find the complete AHSAA 7 A girls bracket here.