Auburn wins thriller over Central, heads to 7A Final Four

MONTOMGERY, Al – The Auburn boys basketball team is heading to the AHSAA 7A Final Four for the first time since 2005 after a thrilling 50-49 win over Central at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

Auburn senior Garrison Brooks’ layup with three seconds left on the clock gave the Tigers a one-point lead, and Central’s state semifinal dream ended, as Timothy Lewis’ last-second desperation heave came up short from about 30 feet.

It was the fourth meeting of the two rivals this season, finishing in a 2-2 split.

Auburn will play Vestavia Hills on Thursday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. EST in Birmingham, Alabama at the BJCC Arena for a trip to the 7A state championship.

The game was tied at 42-42 with less than five minutes to play as the Tigers and Red Devils traded the lead down the stretch. Things were going Central’s way when De’Anthony Miles hit a jumper to put the Red Devils up 49-48 with 11.5 second on the clock.

Auburn would inbound the ball to Brooks on the ensuing possession for the game-winning basket from the Mississippi State commit.

Brooks finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and took home regional tournament MVP honors.

You can find the complete 7A boys bracket here.