Auburn wins at LSU, 98-75, for 1st winning season since 2009

BATON ROUGE, La – Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points while Danjel Purifoy and Bryce Brown had 15 points each to lead Auburn to a 98-75 win at LSU in the Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday to ensure Auburn’s first winning season since 2009.

It is Aubur’s largest margin of victory in Baton Rouge in history, eclipsing the previous mark of 18 in 1958, and it is the second most points the Tigers have ever scored in Louisiana’s state capital, just shy of the 102 scored in 1976.

It was the Tigers’ sixth road win of the year, tied for second most in the SEC with No. 19 South Carolina, two behind No. 13 Florida.

Back-to-back Bryce Brown 3s, the second after an Anfernee McLemore block, capped a 10-0 run as Auburn pushed ahead 57-47 with 15:34 remaining. Brown was 5-of-8 from 3-point range, tying a season-high in the season opener vs. North Florida.

LSU cut the lead to six, but Auburn used a 16-7 run to break the game open at 73-58 with 8:32 to play. Auburn led by as much as 95-69 with 1:26 left.

T.J. Dunans added 11 points, a career-high tying seven rebounds, three assists and two steals while Mustapha Heron added 10 points and nine rebounds. Austin Wiley and Anfernee McLemore scored nine points each.

Auburn finished with a 43-19 edge in bench points and never trailed after taking an 8-7 lead.

Auburn shot 51.6 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from 3-point range for the game, including 60 percent in the second half and 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from behind the arc.

The Tigers held LSU to 34.5 shooting in the second half and forced 10 turnovers. LSU finished shooting 40.7 percent for the game and Auburn had a 39-30 rebound advantage.

Auburn used a 13-2 run, including 10 straight points, to take a 23-11 lead on back-to-back Johnson baskets with 11:13 left. Eight Tigers scored the first 25 points of the game for Auburn.

LSU answered with eight straight points with an 11-2 run to trail 25-22.

Auburn led at intermission as the Tigers had a 25-9 advantage in bench points and 11-5 edge in second chance points.

Antonio Blakeney scored a game-high 29 points to lead LSU.

Auburn improved to 17-11 overall, 6-9 in the SEC while LSU fell to 9-18, 1-14.

Auburn plays host to Arkansas (20-7, 9-5) on Saturday at 7:30 pm CT on the SEC Network. The Razorbacks play host to Texas A&M on Wednesday prior to playing the Tigers.

