Auburn man arrested in connection to January car break-in

AUBURN, Ala. — A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a car and stole credit cards to make a fraudulent purchase.

32-year-old David White was arrested Monday, February 20 after an investigation into an auto burglary that occurred back on January 6 in the 100 block of Maple Street.

According to the victim, someone unlawfully entered his unlocked 2008 Pontiac G6, while it was parked at his residence and stole credit cards and various electronics valued over $500.

Police say White was seen on video surveillance shortly after the auto burglary using the stolen credit cards at two businesses on North Dean Road.

White is charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, theft of property third degree and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Opelika police assisted in the arrest and White was transported to the Auburn Police Division.