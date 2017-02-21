Atlanta Falcons organization brings Play 60 to Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One Columbus elementary school is flying high after a visit from the Atlanta Falcons organization. The visit comes a couple of weeks after the Falcons’ first Super Bowl appearance in nearly 20 years. Clubview Elementary is finally reaping the rewards of a strong physical fitness tradition.

The Atlanta Falcons community relations team, through NFL Play 60, lead Clubview students in a chant of the iconic motto “Rise Up” before the kids hit the court for some drills. The team came out to help promote health, hydration and physical fitness. Clubview earned the visit by being considered a Georgia Shape honoree. The school achieved a platinum distinction as a healthy school. The school has built a long time tradition of promoting health in and out of the classroom.

Clubview principal Teresa Lawson says the school is honored to be chosen for the Play 60 initiative. She mentions that it goes beyond what educators can teach in the classroom.

“So much of it comes from home,” Lawson said. “But every time they can look up to someone, whether it’s a teacher or an Atlanta Falcons representative or any of that, it just helps them. If they make one decision a little bit better to the healthy side, then we’ve helped.”

Play 60 looks at schools that have high fitness test scores, as well as substantial participation in outdoor activities. The school hopes the Play 60 visit turns into momentum to create healthy habits and lifestyle choices among students. To learn more about the Play 60 initiative, click here.