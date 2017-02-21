A Round of Rain

Columbus is looking at a wet finish to this Tuesday as showers are expected to develop during the day and continue into tonight. Rainfall for February is running more than in inch below average at this point in the month.

The rain is being produced by an upper air disturbance and associated surface low in northern Mississippi. Unlike many such systems, this low is expected to take a track south into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, putting this area in line for scattered to numerous showers. This activity is likely to move into the area this afternoon and continue into tonight. As the low slides southward on Wednesday, clouds and showers will linger but eventually come to an end, opening the door for a return to sunny weather on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb well into the 70s and likely close to 80 degrees with the extra sunshine.

On Friday, we’ll see the approach of another cold front, this one a piece of the vigorous storm system that’s plagued the west coast over the last several days. Due to a lack of moisture ahead of the front, we’ll have only a slight chance for any rain as it passes by early Saturday. We will see cooler temperatures behind it, but with the air being of Pacific origin nothing too cold is expected, possibly just a return to normal temperatures by next weekend.

