$3.2B Sabal Trail pipeline on target for June operation

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A 515-mile-long natural gas pipeline under construction in east Alabama is on target to begin operation in June.

Sabal Trail Transmission and Spectra Energy spokeswoman Andrea Grover tells the Opelika-Auburn News that the Sabal Trail pipeline is 78 percent complete.

Grover says the Alabama portion of the project is 64 percent finished. The pipeline construction is making its way through Lee County.

The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Transco pipeline north of Alexander City, Alabama, continue through Georgia, and end near Orlando in central Florida. The natural gas will be used by Florida Power and Light, and Duke Energy of Florida.

The pipeline is being built for a cost of $3.2 billion by Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC, which is jointly owned by three energy companies.