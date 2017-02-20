Water spills into Lake Berryessa’s ‘Glory Hole’

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Water is flowing into Lake Berryessa’s iconic “Glory Hole” thanks to the recent storms.

This is the first time the water has spilled into unique spillway in nearly a decade.

Record rainfall this year has helped fill Lake Berryessa nearly to the brim.

The Glory Hole spillway is similar to a sink drain. It is an 8-foot-wide, 200-foot-long pipe that sits in Lake Berryessa. The diameter of the drain is 72 feet.

It is officially called the Morning Glory Spillway, but most locals and tourists refer to it as the “Glory Hole.”

The lake and dam are a source of water and electricity for the North Bay.