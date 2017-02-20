Temperatures will be the main weather story this week in the Southeast and over much of the country as unseasonably warm air dominates. This will lead to numerous record highs, especially over northern parts of the country. In our own area, records are not expected, but highs and lows will be more like late March or April than February.

Two storm systems will be affecting the country over the next few days; the first one is located in the central states today and was responsible for severe storms in Texas overnight. This storm could produce thunderstorms as far north as the Canadian border later on Monday, a rare occurrence this time of year and a consequence of the unusual warmth. The second storm is pounding northern and central California with wind and rain and a threat of more flooding.

The frontal system currently in the nation’s midsection will give us a chance of rain, but weaken considerably as it moves into the Southeast over the next two days. We have a chance for showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, but amounts should be on the light side and the system will pass quickly into the Gulf without any severe threat and not even much in the way of organized thunderstorms. A piece of the west coast system eventually arrives late in the week as a cold front, bringing another chance for showers on Friday but little in the way of cooling behind it for next weekend.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast