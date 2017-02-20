TUESDAY: Rain Increasing by afternoon

We’re taking a look at our rain cast model showing us plenty of moisture lifting in from the south and west from the storm system with heavy rain across Mississippi and western Alabama. We aren’t going to be seeing that rain tonight, as it will stay to our west but will head our way by Tuesday afternoon.

Rain showers start to increase rapidly. The majority of this energy will stay to our south with few thunderstorms there. It does not look to pose a severe threat to us – just a couple of showers increasing later in the afternoon lasting through the evening. High temperatures will be into the lower 70s.

The strength of this system remains well south. The storm will remain across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Wednesday afternoon we could still see a few, light and spotty showers as that system continues to move farther south – that’s the good news is that it farther south and severe weather won’t be an issue for us by any means.

As far as the rain chances are concerned we begin to see rain increasing in measurable rain fall starting tomorrow through Wednesday.

Anywhere from an inch plus across East Central Alabama to one half of an inch across West Central Georgia.

So Wednesday evening and right through Thursday only sporadic light showers popping up so a quick look at the next 24 hours will reveal temperatures remaining mild into the lower 60s and rain beginning by tomorrow afternoon getting us into the lower 70s.

We’ll be cloudy and breezy through the rest of the evening with temperatures dipping to the mid 50s as you wake up. Showers developing later in the afternoon with temperatures warming to the lower 70s.

By Wednesday morning, west of Tuskegee could see almost an inch of rain from heavy showers. Here in Columbus probably less than half an inch. By Thursday more showers could increase rain totals to over half an inch in some areas.

Overnight forecast is beginning to look cloudy with temperatures dipping down into the mid 50s.

Starting the day at 8:00 a.m., cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid 50s. BY lunch time, upper 60s and a few showers. And by the end of the afternoon – closer to 4 p.m., scattered storms and highs in the lower 70s.

Breaking it down on our day planner…Look for readings dropping down into the mid 50s to start the day.

And now seeing lower 70s by the end of the day with scattered showers and southeast winds 5 to 20 miles per hour.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast