Trump continues search for national security adviser, plans new travel ban

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s holiday weekend featured a raucous campaign rally, a health care strategy session, interviews for a new national security adviser — and even a few holes of golf.

Trump brought four contenders to his private club Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Sunday as he seeks a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week. Trump says he wants to make a decision in the next few days.

The president also defended his travel ban while out at a rally saying, “I’ve taken decisive action to keep radical Islamic terrorists the hell out of our country.”

White House officials are working on a new executive order to replace the old edition that was overturned in the courts. The new plan is expected to be unveiled this week.

White House advisers say the new order will still ban immigrants from the seven Muslim-majority nations named in the first order, but it will also include exceptions for green card holders. The new ban will also not affect any travelers already en route to the U.S. when the order is issued.

The president also drilled down on policy during his working weekend at Mar-a-Lago, attending a strategy session on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Joining him were Health Secretary Tom Price and the director of the White House budget office, Mick Mulvaney.