Smiths Station HS softball opener still on schedule after bad storm

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — For weeks Smiths Station athletes have been thinking of this day, opening game day.

Monday, is their first day on the fields since those fields were badly damaged in a tornado.

Head coach Matt Stonbraker expressed how devastated the team was after last month’s storm damaged their fields.

There is still some damage left behind. A bent fence, a sign that looks like a wadded up piece of paper and the coach says a locker room once stood here.

Despite all of this, the team is still choosing to hold its head high.

“It’s time to go to work. We didn’t have time to sit back and really panic or worry. It was just time to get to work.” says Stonbraker.

The head coach says he wants the city of Smiths Station to know that it is tremendously appreciated. He says since the storm many have lent a helping hand which is partly why the team is allowed to play, on schedule today.