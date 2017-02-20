Samples collected and tests run in Columbus following confirmed reports of water in gas

Related Coverage Water found in gas at local BP station

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Select pumps at the BP near the intersection of Manchester Expressway and Veterans Parkway are still down following confirmed reports of water in some of the gas.

According to the State Department of Agriculture, a man complained on Valentine’s Day about his car breaking down after using the premium gas at the BP gas station in the 4400 block of Veterans Parkway.

The state took action closing down certain pumps after water and sediment was found in the premium gas.

More samples were collected and tests were run for a second time on Monday.

Representatives who spoke only with News 3 tell us what will happen with the driver.

“We will provide that person with a copy of our lab report showing there was a problem with the gasoline that they purchased.” says Richard Lewis, Director of Fuel and Measures for the Department of Agriculture.

Representatives with Fletcher Oil Incorporated say they’ve been for hours replenishing the oil that was mixed with water with clean oil. They say it’s a process that costs thousands of dollars and they also explain what they’re doing to help the driver who originally complained about using some of the gas that was mixed with water.

Fletcher Oil Incorporated Reps say they’re funding 100% of the repairs for the driver.

They say, water got in to the tanks due to a malfunctioning spill bucket.

They say, somehow the valve on the spill bucket was lifted and this allowed some recent rain water to seep in to the tanks, eventually mixing with the gas.

“I would be totally upset. I would definitely want some kind of compensation.” says Angela Edwards, a Columbus Driver.

Representatives with the State Department of Agriculture say the station will only sell regular gas until new tests prove the other gas grades are clean.