President’s Day closings

Some federal and local government service offices will be closed in observance of President’s Day.

All federal offices will be closed including post offices. State offices will be closed in Alabama, but Georgia state offices are open.

At the city level in the Chattahoochee Valley, Columbus, Auburn and Opelika government offices are open. Government buildings in Phenix City and Smiths Station are closed in observance in the holiday.

At the county level, both Harris County and Lee County offices are open while Chattahoochee County and Russell County are closed.