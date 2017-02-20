Possible tornado causes damage in central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Daylight is bringing more reports of damage and destruction in the wake of severe storms that rapidly tore through Central Texas Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service says a survey team will likely go to Hays and Travis counties this morning to examine damage to homes to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or strong winds.

Williamson County emergency first responders will assess the damage from a possible tornado in the southeast part of the county. Two people trapped in a mobile home called 911 around 12:40 a.m. A train was blown off the tracks along U.S. Highway 79 between Thrall and Thorndale in Williamson County. County emergency services officials shared an initial report which indicates about 20 homes suffered damage.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team says the storm quickly moved through with wind gusts of anywhere from 50 to 70 mph. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the winds clocked in at 56 mph. The worst of the storm cleared the metro area by 12:45 a.m.

School for ACC Riverside and Round Rock campuses were delayed Monday morning due to power outages. The Riverside Campus is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. The Round Rock campus is now open. So far, there are no other reports of school closures or delays.

Severe weather leaves wake of damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Roof torn off, windows broken, trees uprooted, fences down, all from an overnight storm on Poncmont Trail (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) Severe damage on Pocmont Trail near Mustang Ridge (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern) Severe damage on Pocmont Trail near Mustang Ridge (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern) Roof torn off, windows broken, trees uprooted, fences down, all from an overnight storm on Poncmont Trail in Austin (KXAN Photo/ Ed Zavala) Tree split in half in backyard in Plum Creek, Kyle from severe storms (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Julie Puzan) Severe damage on Pocmont Trail near Mustang Ridge (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern) Red Cross out on Poncmont Trail helping the residents picking up the pieces after severe storms (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern) House severely damaged in Williamson County. The homeowners were out of town at the time of the severe storm (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) House severely damaged in Williamson County. The homeowners were out of town at the time of the severe storm (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) House severely damaged in Williamson County. The homeowners were out of town at the time of the severe storm (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) House severely damaged in Williamson County. The homeowners were out of town at the time of the severe storm (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) House severely damaged in Williamson County. The homeowners were out of town at the time of the severe storm (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Strong winds removes half of this barn roof and solar panels, and flipping a horse a trailer on its side. (KXAN Viewer Photo/ David Pitre) Trees uprooted during severe weather in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Priscilla Rangel) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Several barns and homes destroyed in Williamson County along CR 427 (KXAN Photo/ Lauren Kravets) Business destroyed east of Elgin at Highway 290 (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Lorie Coody) Severe damage on Pocmont Trail near Mustang Ridge (KXAN Photo/ Kylie McGivern) Trailer heavily damage in Creedmore, Texas near the Mustang Ridge area (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Nabor Tellez) Piece of sheet metal flied across property and hits homeowners car in Elgin, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Veronica Castro) Basketball equipment sent flying through window by strong overnight winds (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Adelaide Harmon) Strong winds blew the roof into this Elgin home (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Veronica Castro) Roof of parking lot at the Austin airport damaged in overnight storms (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Mario Lopez) Damage in northeast Kyle, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Susan Meckel) Overnight storm damages Austin home (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Robert) Tin shed destroyed into pieces in Niederwald, Kyle (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Luciana Vasconcellos Garcia) Large trees down at 109 Timberidge in San Marcos (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Alpha) Mobile home flattened by overnight storm in Mustang Ridge area (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Veronic Rocha) Visible damage to trees 5 miles south of Manor, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Steve Gilder) Pergola flattened by strong winds from severe storms (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Natalie Hefner) Trampoline destroyed near Union Hill Elementary School in Round Rock (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Nick Whited) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Metal roof ripped off during storm (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Roger Seggern) Fences down in Austin Colony at FM 969 (KXAN Viewer/ Ln Oliver) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Weather causes damage at Lakeline HEB Plus (KXAN Photo/ Jeremiah Garcia) Storm damages home in Elgin, Texas at the corner of Old McDade Road and Monrie King Lane (KXAN Viewer Photo/ John Collier) Overnight damage from a possible tornado in Buda, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Rogelio Esquivel) Viewer says this building was moved by winds 500 feet from its original location (KXAN Viewer/ Lorrie Phillips) One viewer says they received more than 5 cm of rain in Georgetown (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Alton Cagle) Heavy winds knocking over trees in Elgin (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Henry Hernandez) Storm damage in Noack/Thrall, Texas (KXAN Viewer Photo/ NT) Strong wind blows train off tracks in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bynum) Trees damaged during Feb. 20, 2017 storm northeast of Elgin. (KXAN Viewer Photo) Trees damaged during Feb. 20, 2017 storm northeast of Elgin. (KXAN Viewer Photo) Winds carried away this trampoline in Kyle on Feb. 20, 2017. (Courtesy: Juan Gonzalez) Storage business damaged in Elgin on Feb. 20, 2017. (Report It: Shauna Johnson) Storm takes down fence in Austin on Esper Lane (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Kevin Clark) Lightning causes house fire in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo/ L Chavez) Fence damage on FM 969 (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bynum) Downed fence and tree at a home along Anderson Mill and US 183 on Feb. 20, 2017. (Courtesy: Summer Abdelbagi) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Power line downed at Country Road 427 in Thrall, Texas (KXAN Photo/ Todd Bailey) Storm damages car cover at Fast Park at ABIA. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

According to a tweet from @TornadoTrackers, there was severe wind damage in the area just south of Kyle around Interstate 35 near County Road 140. The pictures taken show downed trees and signage. One homeowner who lives on Dacy Lane in Kyle says their shed was destroyed and there are downed power lines in the area.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to document damage from the storm by sending an email with the location, description, and any pictures to ReportHaysStormDamage@co.hays.tx.us

This information will assist in determining the severity and path of the storm. This is for information gathering only and is not the way to report damage for insurance or financial assistance purposes.

A KXAN viewer also sent photos of a storage business in Elgin that sustained some roof damage. The area of Elgin did see some rotation, but no confirmed tornado was spotted.

Another area with extensive roof damage is the Clifford Power Stations. Powerful winds ripped the roof off of the business leaving the metal mangled to pieces around midnight. No one was injured during the storm.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a couple of damaged homes in the Creedmoor area, but it’s not known the extent of damage done to those homes

The storm also brought lightning strikes that might have caused several house fires. One house fire started just after midnight in the 4400 block of Creede Drive in southeast Austin. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the home. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Power outages were not extensive. Austin Energy is reporting that 97 percent of their customers now have power restored. As of 11:30 a.m. there are only 1,000 Austin Energy customers still without power.

Bluebonnet Electric had close to 5,000 customers without power around 5 a.m. The Pedernales Co-Op is reporting more than 4,000 outages.