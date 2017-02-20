Possible tornado causes damage in central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Daylight is bringing more reports of damage and destruction in the wake of severe storms that rapidly tore through Central Texas Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The National Weather Service says a survey team will likely go to Hays and Travis counties this morning to examine damage to homes to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or strong winds.
Williamson County emergency first responders will assess the damage from a possible tornado in the southeast part of the county. Two people trapped in a mobile home called 911 around 12:40 a.m. A train was blown off the tracks along U.S. Highway 79 between Thrall and Thorndale in Williamson County. County emergency services officials shared an initial report which indicates about 20 homes suffered damage.
KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team says the storm quickly moved through with wind gusts of anywhere from 50 to 70 mph. At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport the winds clocked in at 56 mph. The worst of the storm cleared the metro area by 12:45 a.m.
School for ACC Riverside and Round Rock campuses were delayed Monday morning due to power outages. The Riverside Campus is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. The Round Rock campus is now open. So far, there are no other reports of school closures or delays.
Severe weather leaves wake of damage
According to a tweet from @TornadoTrackers, there was severe wind damage in the area just south of Kyle around Interstate 35 near County Road 140. The pictures taken show downed trees and signage. One homeowner who lives on Dacy Lane in Kyle says their shed was destroyed and there are downed power lines in the area.
The Hays County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to document damage from the storm by sending an email with the location, description, and any pictures to ReportHaysStormDamage@co.hays.tx.us
This information will assist in determining the severity and path of the storm. This is for information gathering only and is not the way to report damage for insurance or financial assistance purposes.
A KXAN viewer also sent photos of a storage business in Elgin that sustained some roof damage. The area of Elgin did see some rotation, but no confirmed tornado was spotted.
Another area with extensive roof damage is the Clifford Power Stations. Powerful winds ripped the roof off of the business leaving the metal mangled to pieces around midnight. No one was injured during the storm.
Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a couple of damaged homes in the Creedmoor area, but it’s not known the extent of damage done to those homes
The storm also brought lightning strikes that might have caused several house fires. One house fire started just after midnight in the 4400 block of Creede Drive in southeast Austin. When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the home. Everyone was able to get out safely.
Power outages were not extensive. Austin Energy is reporting that 97 percent of their customers now have power restored. As of 11:30 a.m. there are only 1,000 Austin Energy customers still without power.
Bluebonnet Electric had close to 5,000 customers without power around 5 a.m. The Pedernales Co-Op is reporting more than 4,000 outages.