Meeting on Standing Boy Creek State Park on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An update Monday evening on the possibility of Muscogee County becoming home to a state park.

State officials are looking into transitioning Standing Boy Creek on Lake Oliver into a state park.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will present the master plan for Standing Boy Creek State Park at a meeting Thursday, February 23 at the Columbus City Services Center at 6:30 p.m.

As News 3 has reported, dozens opposed the idea of extensive development in the area at the last public hearing last summer.