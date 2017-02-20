Marchers take to sidewalks in Atlanta to protest Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Dozens of demonstrators marched on sidewalks for about five miles through midtown Atlanta during a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

WXIA-TV reports that Atlanta police required protesters to remain on sidewalks and not block traffic as they marched from a transit station to Lenox Square mall Monday afternoon.

Staying on sidewalks was in contrast to past Atlanta protests over police shootings, where demonstrators filled city streets and intersections and tried to block freeways.

Demonstrator Keith Edwards told WSB-TV that the hope was that marches like the one Monday will keep President Trump “under control” and prevent him from acting like an ego-maniac.