Local family recovernig after second home invasion

COLUMBUS,Ga.- One Columbus family is in shock, after their home was burglarized Thursday morning.

Valerie Ghant, the home invasion victim, says she believes the thief or thieves know the family personally.

Ghant said, “You know my daughter and this accident and being in the hospital, so obviously it’s someone that’s in tune with what’s going on in this life event.”

Electronics, jewelry and a white Android phone were taken from the home.

The white Android phone holds priceless memories before her daughter’s life altering hit and run accident.

Ghant’s 21 year old daughter Asia sustained life-altering injuries in a hit and run accident back in 2015.

If you’re interested in making a donation or sponsoring the Ghant family click here.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.