Lee Road 140 to close for pipeline construction

LEE COUNTY, Ga — A heads up to drivers passing through Salem, a part of Lee County Road 140 will be closed Monday and Tuesday for pipeline construction.

Sabal Trail Transmission announces crews will be detouring traffic around the intersection of County Road 140 and County Road 145.

The closing will be from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. CST. All local traffic will be allowed after 4 p.m. each day.

Detours are as follows:

To the junction of CR145 and east on CR149 and travel southeast approximately 1.5 miles to the junction of CR175, signs will continue directing south on CR175, then west on CR143 to CR 140

Vehicles traveling north on CR140, will be detoured east on CR143, then north on CR175 turning into CR149 and west on CR145 to the opposite point of closure.

Detour signs will be in place for public convenience.