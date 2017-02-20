Family of Emmett Till speaks on accuser’s false rape claims

The cousin of a black man killed in a swirl of controversy back in the 1950’s is speaking out on new developments in the case. Dorothy Parker-Jarrett is the first cousin of Emmett Till. She is originally from Money, Mississippi. That’s where the 14-year-old Till was lynched, amid accusations that he raped a white woman.

Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, has since recanted her claims that Till raped her. Parker-Jarrett says forgiveness is the best way to move on from such a tragic chapter in her family’s life and America’s history.

“It is very important that everyone gets a chance for forgiveness,” Parker-Jarrett told News 3. “To me, it seems she’s at her age of — I think she’s 90 now — that she’s looking for forgiveness. And who am I not to forgive?”

Parker-Jarrett says modern society very much mirrors the Civil Rights movement, with several high-profile officer-involved shootings. She visited Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Phenix City to share her family’s story.