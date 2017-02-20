Eufaula basketball teams sweep AHSAA 5A regional semifinals

DOTHAN, Ala — The Eufaula Tigers girls and boys basketball teams swept their AHSAA 5A regional semifinal games against Wilcox County on Monday at the Dothan Civic Center, punching their tickets to the 5A regional finals.

The Lady Tigers got things going early in the morning with their 75-49 win over Wilcox County in front of a large Eufaula crowd that made the trip to Dothan.

Tiger fans stuck around to watch the boys game, where Eufaula cruised to a 20-point win, 84-64 over Wilcox County.

Tyler Mayo led with Tigers with 20 points.

Both teams will play on Wednesday in the 5A regional finals at the Dothan Civic Center.

The girls will play Charles Henderson at 5 p.m. EST, followed by the boys game against Faith Academy at 6:45 p.m. EST.

Winners will advance to the AHSAA 5A state semifinals on March 1.

You can find the complete 5A girls bracket here.

The complete 5A boys bracket is here.