Eufaula basketball teams sweep AHSAA 5A regional semifinals

By Published: Updated:
eufaula-mbb-pic

DOTHAN, Ala — The Eufaula Tigers girls and boys basketball teams swept their AHSAA 5A regional semifinal games against Wilcox County on Monday at the Dothan Civic Center, punching their tickets to the 5A regional finals.

The Lady Tigers got things going early in the morning with their 75-49 win over Wilcox County in front of a large Eufaula crowd that made the trip to Dothan.

Tiger fans stuck around to watch the boys game, where Eufaula cruised to a 20-point win, 84-64 over Wilcox County.

Tyler Mayo led with Tigers with 20 points.

Both teams will play on Wednesday in the 5A regional finals at the Dothan Civic Center.

The girls will play Charles Henderson at 5 p.m. EST, followed by the boys game against Faith Academy at 6:45 p.m. EST.

Winners will advance to the AHSAA 5A state semifinals on March 1.

You can find the complete 5A girls bracket here.

The complete 5A boys bracket is here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s