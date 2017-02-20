Deputy Coroner identifies man killed in Georgia State Patrol chase

Related Coverage One dead following Georgia State Patrol chase on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — News 3 now knows the name of the man hit and killed by a truck after running from a chase with Georgia State Patrol Saturday night.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says 42-year-old Demetris D. Dalton of Lumpkin, Georgia was the man hit by a truck on I-185.

WRBL media partner The Ledger-Enquirer reports Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 p.m. Worley says his cause of death is blunt-force trauma and there is no plan to send the body for an autopsy.

As News 3 reported, Georgia State Patrol was involved in a chase with a Ford Fusion, driven by Dalton, on I-185 Southbound near Macon Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dalton ran a stop light after getting off on the Buena Vista Road exit and his car was hit by a Nissan SUV. Troopers say Dalton got out of the car and ran back towards the highway where he was hit by an oncoming truck.

Sheriff Mike Jolley confirms he was the driver of the truck, although he was not actively participating in the chase. He says he and his wife are alright after the incident.

The driver of the SUV involved in the initial crash was injured. There is no confirmation of that person’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.