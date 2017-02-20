Auburn man arrested after shooting Sunday morning; no injuries reported

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn police has arrested an individual after an early Sunday morning shooting.

26-year-old Dequavious Cobb was arrested Sunday, February 19, after police responded to a “shots fired” call to a motel in the 100 block of North College Street early Sunday morning.

Officers who were on scene discovered that someone had discharged a firearm into a motel room and an unoccupied vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene.

After an investigation by Auburn police, Cobb was arrested. Police say Cobb was previously involved in a verbal altercation with the victim of the motel room.

Cobb was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and unoccupied vehicle.