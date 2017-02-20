Auburn holds digital fabrication symposium

AUBURN, Ala. — Soon the clothes we wear could be made with a 3D printer. But how will that impact costs and design? Auburn University students are discussing those issues. It’s a way to advance learning and also advance the garment industry.

A 3D printer can print a variety of materials. Auburn University says it is crucial to open up the lines of communication about this technology and other emerging technologies.

This is the first year the event is being held. Its goal is to start the conversation about the use of digital design between those in the textile and apparel industry, as well as educators and students in this field. Sarina Sun says there is a gap between industry and academia and this conversation helps build the relationship.

“Our ultimate goal is to support industry; how we can sustain different industries such as the apparel industry. If we do not teach our students the right technology, knowledge, skill sets to prepare them for this new age of digital fabrication, they will not be able to fair well in their future careers. Subsequently, they will kind of delay the advancement in sustaining the industry,” says Sarina Sun, Assistant Professor Design and Consumer Sciences.

The event is set to conclude on Tuesday

Keith Hoover, the Vice-President of Material Process and Color Innovation for ‘Under Armour’ was the keynote speaker for the event.