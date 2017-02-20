Alabama hires Patriots assistant Brian Daboll to run offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has hired New England Patriots assistant Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban announced Monday that Daboll will replace Steve Sarkisian, who ran the offense in the national championship game before leaving for the same job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Daboll’s 17-year NFL career included two stints with the Patriots and five Super Bowl titles, including last season. He coached tight ends for two seasons and offensive line for one in his second stint in New England.

Daboll was a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State.

He has served as offensive coordinator for Kansas City (2012), Miami (2011) and Cleveland (2009-10).

Daboll also was the New York Jets’ quarterbacks coach when Brett Favre came to play for them in 2008.

Below is the official release from the University of Alabama:

Alabama Announces the Hiring of Joe Pannunzio

Pannunzio will coordinate special teams and coach tight ends



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the hiring of Joe Pannunzio on Monday as the Crimson Tide’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

“I am very pleased that we were able to bring Joe back to our staff,” Saban said. “He does an excellent job coaching special teams and tight ends, a role I know he truly enjoys. He is a great fit in our organization and I think our players will respond well to his positive attitude and energy. We are excited to welcome Joe and his wife Rita back to The University of Alabama.”

Pannunzio, who brings over 30 years of coaching experience to Tuscaloosa, returns to the Alabama program after spending the past two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles director of personnel operations. He served as the Crimson Tide’s director of football operations for four seasons from 2011-14.

“I am excited to have the chance to return to The University of Alabama and once again work for Coach Saban,” Pannunzio said. “I have always loved working with the special teams and tight ends and the chance to do it for the best coach and the best program in college football is a very special opportunity. My family and I love Tuscaloosa, and I can’t wait to get back out on the field coaching.”

The hiring of Punnunzio to coach the tight ends and specials teams allows co-offensive coordinator Michael Locksley to handle the wide receivers, Burton Burns to turn his focus once again to only the Tide running backs and Brent Key will coach all aspects of the offensive line.

Prior to joining Alabama, Pannunzio was the tight ends coach/special teams coordinator at the University of Miami (Fla.) from 2006-10. During his tenure at UM, Pannunzio tutored players such as Greg Olsen (1st rd, Chicago, 2007), Jimmy Graham (3rd rd, New Orleans, 2010), Dedrick Epps (7th rd, San Diego, 2010) and punter Matt Bosher (6th rd, Atlanta, 2011). Miami made four bowl appearances in his five years in Coral Gables.

Pannunzio spent six years as the head coach at Murray State from 2000-05, leading the Racers to the 2002 Ohio Valley Championship and a berth in the NCAA I-AA playoffs. He joined Mike Gottfried, Frank Beamer and Houston Nutt as one of just four head coaches in school history to win a conference title.

Prior to becoming a head coach, Pannunzio spent five years working for Tommy Tuberville at Mississippi (1995-98) and Auburn (1999) as the tight ends and special teams coach. He also served in the same capacity for four years under Jim Wacker at TCU (1991) and Minnesota (1992-94).

In his second stint with Mesa (Colo.) College from 1987-90, Pannunzio worked as the offensive coordinator. He originally joined Mesa from 1982-84, when he coached the quarterbacks and wide receivers. Between those two stints at Mesa, Pannunzio was the tight ends coach at Kansas (1985-86).

A native of Pueblo, Colo., Pannunzio was a standout quarterback at Southern Colorado, earning honorable mention all-conference and in 1980. He also began his coaching career at his alma mater, working with wide receivers in 1981. He and his wife, Rita, have two daughters, Angela Brown and Nico Segura and a son, Mario. They have one grandson, Michael Jo Brown and son-in-laws Michael Brown and Jason Segura.

All such employment contracts are subject to approval by The University of Alabama Board of Trustees.