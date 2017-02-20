2 firefighters recovering after being injured in Friday night fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two firefighters are recovering at home after being injured at a fire Friday night.

According to Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Ricky Shores, the fire happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 7300 block of Sesame Street.

Chief Shores says one firefighter received significant burns and was transported to Midtown Medical then airlifted to Grady Memorial in Atlanta. The other firefighter received minor injuries when falling debris injured him.

The fire began in the kitchen and quickly engulfed the home and eventually spread into the attic.

The two identities of the firefighters are not being released at this time.