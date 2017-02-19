Local law enforcement, beauty school offer free haircuts to the homeless

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Local law enforcement and a local beauty school teamed up with the SafeHouse to offer free haircuts to the homeless. The West Central Georgia chapter of the Police Benevolent Association call it the Blue Lights and the Homeless Love Project. A couple of barbers and stylists from RiverTown Beauty School also lent a hand and their tools to bring cheer to the homeless through a buzz.

PBA board member Brett Stanelle serves with Columbus State Police. But he says his service goes beyond the badge, especially in a month when love and kindness mean the most.

“It’s been a very humbling experience for me,” Stanelle said. “I’ve been able to meet new people and talk to folks from all walks of life. I’ve heard a bunch of life stories today. And I’ll be walking away from this event just feeling better in general after knowing something this small can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Victoria Griggs with RiverTown Beauty School says a small sacrifice goes a long way in providing happiness while styling hair.

“For some, their income may not be enough to suffice for them to go to a regular salon or even go to the beauty school,” Griggs told News 3. “We do offer services at a discounted rate but if you don’t have that and you’re unable to get services at all, just to get a service can bring you up from being down in the dumps sometimes.”

Stanelle says he hopes the folks who took advantage of the free haircut offer, but he also wants them to rely on officers as a future resource should they need assistance on their road to recovery. Project organizers plan to come back to the SafeHouse next year for a similar event.