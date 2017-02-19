Local furniture store closing after 74 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Some big changes are coming to the uptown area.

A home furnishings store that has stood as a staple in Columbus for more than 70 years is closing down.

Raymond Rowe Furniture first opened their doors to customers 74 years ago.

The Rowe family has independently owned and operated the store since the beginning.

With steep competition in the tri-city area, it has become difficult for the business to stay afloat.

There is not a set date for the store to close.

A city source says that J.W. Marriott will take over the 50-thousand square foot facility to build a hotel on Broadway.