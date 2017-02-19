Columbus Police look for shooter in Nina St. incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man Friday night.

Police responded to Midtown Medical Center, after learning the victim was shot in the groin on Nina St. A police report indicates the man was smoking and drinking outside his home at the time of the shooting. Police spoke with the victim’s girlfriend, who says she found her boyfriend lying on the ground around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The victim says he did not see who shot him. He just heard a shot, felt a burning sensation, then fell to the ground.

Police tell News 3 the victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries from the shooting. The bullet was still lodged in the man’s body, and his loved ones are considering surgery to get the bullet out of him.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call Columbus Police at 706-653-3400.