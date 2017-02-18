One dead following Georgia State Patrol chase on Buena Vista Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. – One person is dead following an accident on Buena Vista Rd. Saturday night. Columbus Police say Georgia State Patrol was chasing a driver in a silver Ford Fusion around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Fusion got into a wreck with a Nissan SUV.

The accident happened at the intersection of Buena Vista Rd. and the I-185 interchange. It’s currently unclear whether the suspect or the other driver died in the accident. No state troopers were hurt in the wreck.

Police shut down I-185 NB from St. Mary’s Rd. through Buena Vista Rd., as well as Buena Vista Rd. EB.

