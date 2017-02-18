Local organization creates more than 150 blankets for Lee County kids

AUBURN, Ala.- Project Linus held their first inaugural event for “Make a Blanket” day.

The national day began in 1999, after the shooting massacre at Columbine High School.

Students were in need of a large amount of blankets and that’s when the organization stepped in to help.

Today hundreds of people came to Corner Stone Church in Auburn to make blankets for children in Lee County.

Folks took about 6 to 8 hours to create different designed quilts and fleece blankets.

Volunteers made more than 150 blankets today.

The organization says they plan on distributing the custom blankets throughout the year to hospitals, group homes, foster care centers and other state agencies.