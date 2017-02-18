Cottonmouths win big at home against Huntsville Havoc

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Columbus Cottonmouths were off to a good weekend after beating Evansville 4-3 on Friday.
But the Snakes were looking for a clean sweep on the weekend with a win over the Huntsville Havoc. The game couldn’t have started off any better either. Within the first 45 seconds of the game, Andy Bathgate put one in. A few minutes later, it was back to the races, Alexander Taulien scores off of assists from Keegan Bruce and Bathgate.

The Snakes finished the game the same way they started it; strong. Cottonmouths go on to win 7-4. Keegan Bruce also finished with a hat trick.

