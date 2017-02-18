Auburn loses at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Mustapha Heron scored a game-high 20 points and Ronnie Johnson 12 points on four 3-pointers as Auburn lost at Texas A&M 81-62 in Reed Arena on Saturday.

The Aggies opened with a 12-2 lead, stretched it to 20-6 and then 37-18, making six of their first eight 3-pointers. Ronnie Johnson drained a 3 at the buzzer after a missed A&M foul shot with :05 left as Auburn trailed 41-27 at the half.

A&M’s inside-out game with a starting lineup of a pair of 6-10 centers in Tyler Davis and Tonny Trocha-Morelos and 6-foot-9 future NBA lottery pick Robert Williams allowed the Aggies to outshoot the Tigers 68.9 percent to 34.3 percent.

Texas A&M was 9-of-14 (.643) from 3-point range to Auburn’s 11-of-34 (.324). The Aggies had a 38-22 margin in paint points while the Tigers had a 19-13 lead in points off turnovers and 15-4 margin in second chance points.

Admon Gilder scored 17 points, Williams 13 points and nine rebounds while JC Hampton had 12 points to lead the Aggies.

Auburn fell to 16-11 overall, 5-9 in the SEC while Texas A&M improved to 14-12, 6-8.

Auburn closes out its two-game in four days road swing at LSU on Tuesday at 6 pm CT on the SEC Network.