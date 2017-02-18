Alabama Men’s Basketball Cruises Past LSU, 90-72, Saturday Afternoon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team won a 90-72 decision over the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to an overall 16-10 record, including a 9-5 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Junior Riley Norris led the Tide in scoring with 17 points, while leading the team in three-pointers made with four. Junior Ar’Mond Davis followed behind with 15 points, while senior Jimmie Taylor, graduate transfer Bola Olaniyan and freshman Braxton Key registered 11 points each. Olaniyan registered his first double-double at Alabama, as he recorded a career-high 16 rebounds.

Alabama started the contest with a 22-13 lead at the first media timeout with 13:29 on the clock. The Tide went on to extend its lead to 15 points at 30-15 with 8:54 left to play in the half. Both teams exchanged baskets from that point on until Alabama ended the half on a 9-0 run over the final 2:27 to take a 51-32 lead headed into halftime. The Tide’s 51-point first half is the highest mark it has registered this season in the first 20 minutes of a contest. The Tide was 9-of-18 from behind the three-point line in the first half, and it shot 52 percent from the field while outrebounding the Tigers 18-15.

Coming out of the locker room, Alabama went on a 16-9 run to take a 67-41 lead with 13:07 left to play. At the midway point of the second half, LSU cut Alabama’s lead down to 71-51, but the Tigers were unable to get any closer as the Tide cruised to a 90-72 victory.

The Tide shot 53 percent from the field in the 40 minute contest, and it shot an impressive 40 percent from behind the arc. Alabama won the rebounding category by a 33-28 margin, and it scored 21 points off of 15 LSU turnovers.

The Tide will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 23, when it hosts the Georgia Bulldogs at Coleman Coliseum in a game that is set to broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.