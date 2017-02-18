70s last through the week

This week is going to be a warm one! We start it off with another gorgeous, mostly sunny day President’s Day. As we head into Tuesday, we’ll build in a bit more cloud cover but still keep in those mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but really not expecting much out of this – in fact, most of you won’t even see any rain at all as a storm system tracks well south of us. It’s not until Friday that we’ll see a better shot for showers. We’ll then clear up and cool down (only slightly) for this coming weekend.

