WATCH LIVE: Memorial, graveside services for late Lt. Gen. Hal Moore

Family and friends gather Friday morning for a funeral service for the late Lt. Gen. Herold “Hal” Moore, Jr. They also invite the public to an open memorial service for the legendary combat leader and New York Times best-selling author.

The service will be at the National Infantry Museum in Columbus at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m.

Moore passed away Friday, February 10 at the age of 94.

Below is the Facebook Live link from the Fort Benning communications channel to watch the services online: