Victims identified after small plane crash in Barrow County

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — The victims of a deadly plane crash near the Barrow County airport have been identified as Hank Ewing and Shannon Ewing.

Family members tell WXIA-TV that Hank Ewing was a flight instructor and had acquired a hangar at the small municipal airport in December. They say Shannon Ewing, Hank’s uncle, had expressed interest in learning to fly.

Airport manager Wanda Mitchell says the pair reportedly flew Hank Ewing’s plane Thursday morning, then re-boarded around lunchtime. A passer-by later spotted debris and notified authorities.

The two men were killed when their small, Beech C23 plane crashed off the end of the runway into pine trees near the road. It’s unclear who was piloting the plane when it crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation into the crash.