Our Kitchen: Chicken Pot Pie

By Published: Updated:
our-kitchen

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cream of Chicken
  • Cooked chicken (your choice on type)
  • Can of chicken and dumplings
  • Can of Veg-All
  • Crackers (your choice for crust)

STEPS:

  1. In a saucepan, combine chicken, drained Veg-All, cream of chicken, and a can of chicken and dumplings.
  2. Over medium heat, Stir in salt and pepper for taste.
  3. Simmer over medium-low heat until thick. Remove from heat and set aside.
  4. Place the chicken mixture on top of pie crust or crumbled crackers. Cover with top crust / crackers. 
  5. Cool for 10 minutes before eating. 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s