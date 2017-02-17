Our Kitchen: Chicken Pot Pie

INGREDIENTS:
- Cream of Chicken
- Cooked chicken (your choice on type)
- Can of chicken and dumplings
- Can of Veg-All
- Crackers (your choice for crust)
STEPS:
- In a saucepan, combine chicken, drained Veg-All, cream of chicken, and a can of chicken and dumplings.
- Over medium heat, Stir in salt and pepper for taste.
- Simmer over medium-low heat until thick. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Place the chicken mixture on top of pie crust or crumbled crackers. Cover with top crust / crackers.
- Cool for 10 minutes before eating.