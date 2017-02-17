OPD arrests man on suspected arson

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department says a local man is in jail for suspected arson.

A department press release says 31-year-old Trestin J. Moore was arrested Thursday. It says Moore is suspected of starting a fire in the 800 block of Crawford Road on Saturday.

The release says Moore faces charges for second degree arson and second degree domestic violence.

Police confirm no one was injured. Moore remains in Lee County Jail awaiting bond or trial.

