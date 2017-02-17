Man dies after stabbing by fellow Alabama prison inmate

ELMORE, Ala. (AP) — A Staton Correctional Facility inmate has been fatally stabbed during a fight with a fellow prisoner.

Alabama Department of Corrections officials say they found Grant Mickens in the prison yard with multiple puncture wounds early Thursday. The 35-year-old died at 9:50 a.m. in the central Alabama prison’s health care unit.

Demetric Horsley was detained as a suspect. The 31-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for a 2005 murder conviction in Mobile County and authorities say he’ll be charged with capital murder for Mickens’ death.

Corrections staffers recovered a makeshift knife used in the stabbing.

The facility is on lockdown while officials investigate.

The prison houses 1,382 inmates, nearly triple the population it was designed to hold.