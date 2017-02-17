Lt. Gen Hal Moore laid to rest at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Many people across the plains and valley area paused today to honor an American hero. Lieutenant General Hal Moore was laid to rest Friday at Fort Benning.

There was a funeral procession from Auburn where there was a mass held Friday morning to Fort Benning where the Lieutenant General was buried.

Hundreds of people gathered inside the National Infantry Museum as well as at Fort Benning Cemetery to lay an American hero to rest.

Friday afternoon started with a memorial service inside the National Infantry Museum where people including Hal Moore’s best friend and co-author of “We Were Solders Once and Young,” Joe Galloway spoke.

From there, the crowd moved to the cemetery at Fort Benning where Moore was laid to rest. There was also a flyover by two Huey’s and canon and gun salutes.

Here is some background on retired Lieutenant General Harold Gregory Moore, Jr. The legendary combat leader lived in Auburn.

Moore graduated from West Point in 1945. He was assigned to Fort Benning in 1964 and retired from the service in 1977.

Moore’s battlefield actions were the basis of the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers” starring Mel Gibson.

Moore passed away February 10, 2017 at the age of 94.