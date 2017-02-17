GSW public safety building to be renamed after Americus officers killed in line of duty

Georgia Southwestern State University will rename its public safety building in honor of the two Americus police officers killed in the line of duty this past December. The campus gained support from the officer’s families, local law enforcement, and the community before pursuing the name change.

The GSW law enforcement complex will be renamed the Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith Memorial Building of Public Safety. Interim GSW President Charles Patterson put the request forward to the Georgia Board of Regents who approved it on Tuesday.

The new lettering should go up sometime this spring. The building is the one where Officer Jody Smith worked.

“The support locally has been tremendous. The support nationally has been tremendous. I know that our guys here are extremely grateful for the support that has been given,” says Stephen Snyder, Director of University Relations at GSW. “We’re happy to play some small part in the healing process for the family and the community in this naming.”

The current public safety building name is named after Herschel Smith, and his name will adorn the GSW Health Center.