FORT BENNING, Ga. — Fort Benning announces it will perform a prescribed burn within the E10 and N7 training area today.

As is typical with the burns on base, heavy smoke may be seen throughout the nearby areas.

The forecast for Friday predicts wind coming from the West and will likely keep smoke away from sensitive areas. The Wind prediction may change due to weather shifts throughout the day.

If you have any questions or comments about the prescribed burns please call 706-545-2238.